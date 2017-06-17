Home | News | General | Hmmm! Don Jazzy Shares Selfie With Mystery Woman…  Female Fans React
Hmmm! Don Jazzy Shares Selfie With Mystery Woman…  Female Fans React



Coming after fans put him under fire to go and marry!

Mavin boss, Michael Collins Ajereh , better known as Don Jazzy took to Instagram to share a selfie with a mystery lady and fans cant keep calm – Earlier today the 34-year-old record producer came under fire today after fans asked him to go and marry, so he decided to keep mouths shut by sharing the now viral selfie with a lady who had her huge backside turned on the camera and he captioned ‘#GreenJuice ‘

And then his female fans went into a frenzy a comment read ‘ Mercymassy1

so many hearts broken over this pic

. Let’s pray for their souls at the Sunday mass tomorrow.’

Checkout more comments;

