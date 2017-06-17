Home | News | General | Hmmm! Don Jazzy Shares Selfie With Mystery Woman… Female Fans React

Coming after fans put him under fire to go and marry!

Mavin boss, Michael Collins Ajereh , better known as Don Jazzy took to Instagram to share a selfie with a mystery lady and fans cant keep calm – Earlier today the 34-year-old record producer came under fire today after fans asked him to go and marry, so he decided to keep mouths shut by sharing the now viral selfie with a lady who had her huge backside turned on the camera and he captioned ‘#GreenJuice ‘

And then his female fans went into a frenzy a comment read ‘ Mercymassy1

so many hearts broken over this pic

. Let’s pray for their souls at the Sunday mass tomorrow.’

Checkout more comments;

