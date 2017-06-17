Home | News | General | WAR! Wizkid Fires Back at Davido for Shading Him

So earlier today we reported how Davido shaded his industry rival, Wizkid who is currently promoting his Extended Play (EP) ‘Sounds from the other side” which is expected to drop this July, in a post on Snapchat Davido was talking about sounds and how ‘na pon pon sound dey reign’.



Guess who didn’t let that go easily? Daddy Yo! Wizkid just fired back.



Here’s what Davido posted earlier;

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General