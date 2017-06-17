Home | News | General | #Biafra: Here’s Why Turkish Diplomat, Erkahraman Visited Nnamdi Kanu

Brother to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Emmanuel Kanu has disclosed that the Turkish government is seeking ways of partnering with IPOB’s leadership, DailyPost reports.



Emmanuel, in a statement said Turkish government was seeking to partner with IPOB leadership in the areas of infrastructural programmes designed to promote education, roads reconstruction and other projects.

He said this was made known during a meeting between “the very first emissary sent to Biafra land by the Turkish government, Abdulkadir Erkahraman and representatives of IPOB.

“During the visit, Erkahraman said he came to seek ways to partner IPOB leadership and Biafrans in general in the areas of infrastructural programs designed to promote education, roads re-construction and other projects which will be unveiled in no distant time.”

According to Emmanuel, Erkahraman said “Biafrans are very hard working and great people to work with.”

He noted that the Turkish government would welcome a transparent and trustworthy relationship with the leadership of IPOB represented by kanu.

