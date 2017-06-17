Home | News | General | Quit Notice to Igbos: Hottest Part of Hell is Reserved for Buhari Over Silence – Reno Omokri

Former Special Assistant to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has said that the “hottest part of hell” is reserved for President Muhammadu Buhari for being quiet over the quit notice given to the Igbos by the Arewa youth.

In a series of tweets on his page 4 hours ago, Reno Omokri wondered why President Nuhari hasn’t used “the same voice” Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed claimed Buhari uses in talking with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo “daily” to address Nigerians on the quit notice.

He wrote,

“PMB must know ‘the hottest places in Hell is reserved for leaders who keep quiet in time of moral crisis’. Igbo quit notice is moral crisis!

“Can President Buhari not use the same voice he uses to ‘speak daily’ (per Lai) with Osinbajo to speak to Nigerians over this quit notice?”

