Students, lecturer kidnapped in Kaduna regain freedom

The two students and lecturer of School of Midwifery, Tudun Wada, Kaduna, kidnapped on Friday have regained their freedom.

They were abducted along Birnin-Gwari Road, Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area, while travelling in a Toyota Coaster bus.

Mr.Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said in a statement on Sunday, that the two students and the lecturer are in good condition.

He added that they have since reunited with their families.

“The Kaduna State government commends security agencies and community leaders for the sustained efforts that led to their freedom”, the aide noted.