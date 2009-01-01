Home | News | General | RRS arrests suspected robbers

Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives have arrested a suspected armed robber, Nurudeen Kazeem, 27, alias Onyabo, who allegedly injured a policeman in April.

He was alleged to have killed two persons along Lasu-Igando Road in the past.

Kazeem, said to be an executioner in Eiye confraternity, was arrested last Wednesday together with Wilfred Ehis, 30, the gang’s alleged armourer, Yusuph Bello, 33, and its rider, Sunday Hassan, 26.

Kazeem was said to have shot his victims in an attempt to dispossess a delivery man, who brought some phones he (Kazeem) ordered online.

The suspect, who claimed to be a trained tailor, was said to have shot the policeman twice on the leg to evade arrest.

A statement by RRS quoted Kazeem as saying: “I have killed two people in the past. One was to complement my initiation into Eiye Confraternity. I was led to a beer parlour in LASU/Iyana-Iba axis, where I was asked to kill a man.

“I shot the guy there and I escaped. The second guy I shot, I also macheted him. He was a member of Aye (Black Axe) confraternity in LASU/Iyana-Iba area.

“I and a friend were forcefully initiated into Eiye cult. We were asked by some guys to use our motorcycle to take them to a naming. Those guys changed the route after bringing out guns to scare us and led us into a bush where other innocent young men were to be initiated into the confraternity.

“In the bush, they beat us mercilessly. That was how we were initiated. Since then, they armed me with gun and cartridges to kill people, particularly, rival cult members. It was while doing this that I was invited into robbery by Cali (Wilfred Ehis).

“He invited me to assist him in collecting phones from delivery men. He would order the phones online, give them delivery address and we would ambush the delivery man and collect the phones at gun point.

“I have done this three times for Cali. I took the phones to him in the hotels he stayed. The first operation, he gave me N60,000. The second, he gave me N50,000 and the third, N45,000. The fourth one was the one I shot the police officer.”

Ehis, in whose possession a short gun was recovered, police sources said had been arrested in April for his involvement in various armed robberies.

The suspect, the police said, usually lodged in different hotels in the area with his gang members.

According to the police, all the suspects have been transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Sqaud (FSARS), Ikeja for further investigation.

