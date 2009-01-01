Home | News | General | Olu Falae blows hot, says nothing good has happened under Buhari's administration

A former secretary to the government of the federation Olu Falae has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of achieving nothing since assuming office in May 2015, Vanguard reports.

Falae said nothing good has happened under the President Buhari-led administration.

The former SGF also said Buhari's health has prevented him from carrying out his duties as the president of Nigeria.

Falae said: “Let’s see what happens in the next two years, but nothing has changed, it hasn’t been a good start."

Condemning the late passage of the 2017 budget, Falae said President Buhari has been sick for most part of his time as president.

"The president has been sick most of the time so there has been no focus no thrust; it’s not clear what they are trying to do apart from talking about anti-corruption and Boko Haram. From where I stay here in Ondo State I don’t see what they’re doing.," Falae said.

He further called on the federal government to ensure that more strategies are used to revamp the nation's dwindling economy.

“The inflation is for the most part imported inflation. It is not arising because we have employed everybody and they earn so much money like we had in the time of Udoji when people get areas and were buying things.

“That’s not what we are having, that type of inflation is called demand pull inflation, where everybody has money and goes to market demanding for fewer goods, but that’s not what we are having. It is cost push because it is cost of producing things that’s high. Not the cost, but the foreign exchange cost.

“The price and cost of production has gone up because we have been importing things and the dollar has gone up , so we are importing that inflation," Falae noted.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that President Buhari ordered some of his aides and minister to meet with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on official matters.

It was gathered that the ministers and aides were seeking approval on some files from the president buy were denied attention and referred to Osinbajo.

