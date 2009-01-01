Home | News | General | Nigeria would be in disaster if President Buhari dies - Tunde Bakare defends ailing president

- Tunde Bakare says no one should wish death on President Muhammadu Buhari because nobody knows who will die first

- He noted that it is only God who can give and take life

- He called on Nigerians to pray for the President instead of wishing death on him

The senior pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly Tunde Bakare says President Muhammadu Buhari is on the path to recovery.

Reports say the cleric made his comments on Sunday, June 18, while addressing a press conference after his Sunday sermon.

He stated: “If you want to know whether the President (Muhammadu Buhari) is getting better (and) recovering, I said in the course of that message – he’s on the sure path to recovery. Give him time. Niger Republic has not seen their president for a while.

“Nigeria needs an energetic leader but the circumstances of our polity have brought us to where we are that the same country that the likes of (Yakubu) Godwin ruled at the age of 30 is now considering people in their 60s and 70s to administer it.

“What happened in France recently is a clear sign that there is going to be a change of guards almost worldwide. But let’s accept our own thing and resolve our issues with wisdom.

“(Between) the man in the intensive care unit and the doctor treating him or wishing him dead, you don’t know who will die first.

“If God sent Isaiah back to go and tell Hezekiah that He was adding 15 years to his life, He is the only one who can do what He wills to do.

“Nobody should wish another person dead. We should just pray, because you would put Nigeria in disaster.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Pastor Tunde Bakare faulted the economic policies of Buhari which he said have failed to yield the desired results in the past 18 months of his administration.

Speaking in Abuja at a lecturer at the 14th year anniversary of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Asokoro, Abuja on the topic: “Church and economic recession”, Bakare said the recession currently experienced in Nigeria “is an opportunity for the church to take responsibility for the destiny of Nigeria”.

