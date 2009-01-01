Home | News | General | Saraki's aide accuses Buhari's appointee of trying to influence Senate President's trial

- The victory of Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) is being trailed by controversy

- At the center of the controversy is controversial publisher, Omoyele Sowore

- Also involved is the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay

The victory of Senate president, Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has opened a can of worms.

At the center of it all is Omoyele Sowore, publisher of online newspaper, Sahara Reporters and chairman of PACAC, Professor Itse Sagay.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Senate President's senior adviser on new media, Bamikole Omisore accused Professor Sagay and Sowore of attempting to illegally influence the CCT judgement against Saraki.

Omisore went on to share an audio tape on Twitter which he claimed was the voice of Sagay, boasting that he made contact with the CCT judge as regards Saraki's trial.

NAIJ.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of this tape at the time of publishing this report.

Last week, NAIJ.com reported that Omisore and Sowore traded words on Twitter after the CCT dismissed the case against Saraki on Thursday, June 14 following his no-case submission on May 4.

Omisore had called Sowore a thief and blackmailer in a series of tweets after the Sahara Reporters publisher claimed that Saraki bribed the CCT chairman, Danladi Umar with $2 million to get off the hook in his case at the tribunal bordering on false declaration of assets.

Saraki's case at the CCT was quashed last week

Omisore also debunked the allegations and alleged that Sowore's was angered by his failed attempt to extort money from his boss.

The Senate President has since said he forgives everyone who had a hand in his trial and bore no grudge against anyone.

READ ALSO: Camera catches Ex-Governor Rotimi Amaechi in a compromising position (Photo)

In the interview below with NAIJ.com TV, APC chieftain, Comrade Timi Frank warns the ruling party to resolve its internal bickering before 2019.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General