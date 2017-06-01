Home | News | General | AT LAST! BBNaija’s Tboss And Kemen Settle Beef

The peace meeting organized by journalist, Azuka Ogujiuba and Charles Opaleke, a night club owner in Abuja paid off as BBNaija contestants, Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss and Ekemini Ekerette aka Kemen, finally reconciled.

They had not spoken to each other since their return from South Africa, where the reality show took place. Kemen was alleged to have attempted to assault Kemen sexually and subsequently disqualified from the show.

Recall that returning to Nigeria, Tboss who granted an interview to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu , said she would never talk to Kemen again!

She said in the TV programme ‘Rubbin Minds,”

“I considered Kemen a friend. He was my go-to guy. He was my buddy, my muscle. He encouraged me. He motivated me. So for what happened to have happened considering all the people that look up to me, it was sad. I was angry.

I was humiliated and I did feel violated but I don’t play the victim card. I honestly think that the decision that Big Brother took was the only decision that could have been taken. And everything that Kemen has to say about that, na him get him mouth, e fit use am talk wetin him wan talk but he knows and we know.”

Asked if she had seen Kemen after Big Brother House and pretty Tboss said,

“I have seen him a few times but I really don’t want to talk to him because honestly the day you (Ebuka) came into the house with Karen, I was thinking what would happen if I see Kemen because I thought there would be a party after then. I just wanted to slap him.

I think I even said that but then I came out and I said you know what everyone can make mistake because I am an attractive person but then, I come out and I hear the interviews he has given, today he makes an apology and then tomorrow he comes out to say TBoss knows what happened and that if there was no N25 million involved, hopefully she would tell the truth.

What truth are you talking about? You are contradicting yourself.He has called me like over 15-20 times but I don’t want to speak to him. I am not ready because if I talk, I would say the wrong things”

The peace meeting reportedly took place in an Abuja club.

