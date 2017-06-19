Home | News | General | CRK Removal: ‘The Silence From Rev. Fr Mbaka, Tunde Bakare May Surprise Even Satan Himself’ – Reno Omokri Spits

Reno Omokri is surprised at the sudden quietness from Fr. Mbaka & Tunde Bakare over the removal of Christian Religious Knowlegde from the secondary school curriculum!

The SA to the former president outed the clerics who are known to be outspoken, reportedly defensive when it comes to the matters of the recent administration, recall Fr. Mbaka once said ‘President Buhari is a blessing from God to the people of Nigeria.’ – And always speak when he has visions of an ill-fated incidents, so it could be averted.

Recall we reported earlier that the FG government removed CRK from the secondary school curriculum , another report from ThisDay also insinuated that it was allegedly replaced by two Islamic studies. Reno Omokri being surprised at why the two popular clerics could keep quiet at such a vital matter, in a post on Twitter wrote;

