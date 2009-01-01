Home | News | General | 11 Year Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity Shocks : ‘Its My Job To Kill Anybody Who Messes With Me or My Group’

Tony Rapu, medical practitioner and a Pastor of This Present House, a popular church in Lekki, Lagos – has shared a video footage of a young Nigerian boy identified as Shanawole, who was rescued from the streets during a recent God Bless Nigeria/Freedom Foundation rehabilitation mission.

According to NHelm, the 11-year-old boy who says he belongs to Eiye confraternity and smokes marijuana well – revealed that if anyone messes with him or his group, it’s his job to kill the person/hack the person down.

He also said that if anyone tries to fight them, he and his boys will hit the person very hard.

The young boy who also claimed to be robber – has been taken off the streets and is undergoing rehabilitation.

