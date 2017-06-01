Home | News | General | Nigerian Man Surprised to See ATMs Installed at Pastor Tunde Bakare’s Church in Lagos

After seeing an ‘8th wonder’ of the world at Pastor Tunde Bakare’s church in Lagos, a Nigerian man has taken to social media to disclose what he saw at the church.

According to Facebook user, Che Oyinatumba, there were POS for offering and an ATM installed in the church.

Here’s what he wrote;

“ATM on wall of Bakare’s Church.

inside,there are POS for offering.

I am inside the main auditorium,seeing him live and not watching projector.

Malachi 2:7 is his chant for today.

Oya,let me concentrate”

