Banky W’s Fiancée, Adesua Etomi Wows In New Photos
Owerri born actress and bride-to-be, Adesua Etomi’s whose engagement to singer Banky W, left the media in a pause is picture perfect in these new photos.
The ‘Wedding party’ lead star, stepped out for a wedding ceremony in a high slit black velvet dress, plus a makeover that crept out her hidden beauty, courtesy of T.alamodebeauty.
