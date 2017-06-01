Home | News | General | Banky W’s Fiancée, Adesua Etomi Wows In New Photos
Banky W’s Fiancée, Adesua Etomi Wows In New Photos



  • 15 hours 21 minutes ago
Owerri born actress and bride-to-be, Adesua Etomi’s whose engagement to singer Banky W, left the media in a pause is picture perfect in these new photos.

The ‘Wedding party’ lead star, stepped out for a wedding ceremony in a high slit black velvet dress, plus a makeover that crept out her hidden beauty, courtesy of T.alamodebeauty.

