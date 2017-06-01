Home | News | General | Anna Banner Wishes Her Baby Daddy Flavour a Happy Father’s Day Celebration
Anna Banner Wishes Her Baby Daddy Flavour a Happy Father's Day Celebration



Former Beauty Queen and Nigerian singer, Flavour’s baby mama, Anna Banner, has taken to Instagram to wish the father of her baby a happy father’s day celebration.

Here’s what she wrote;

Happy Father’s Day to an Amazing Father!!!

Sofia’s Honey !!

God bless you now and always!”

The most beautiful girl in Nigeria 2013 and Flavour, welcomed a baby girl they christened Sophia in 2014.

A post shared by Anna Banner (@annaebiere) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Anna Banner Wishes Her Baby Daddy Flavour a Happy Father's Day Celebration
