Anna Banner Wishes Her Baby Daddy Flavour a Happy Father’s Day Celebration
- 15 hours 53 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Former Beauty Queen and Nigerian singer, Flavour’s baby mama, Anna Banner, has taken to Instagram to wish the father of her baby a happy father’s day celebration.
Here’s what she wrote;
“Happy Father’s Day to an Amazing Father!!!
Sofia’s Honey !!
God bless you now and always!”
The most beautiful girl in Nigeria 2013 and Flavour, welcomed a baby girl they christened Sophia in 2014.
A post shared by Anna Banner (@annaebiere) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:04am PDT
