Father’s Day: Checkout This Adorable Photo of D’banj and His Son



Bangalee and ‘It’s not a lie’ crooner, D’banj, struck a pose with his son for father’s day celebration. The happy father who shared the photo on his son’s official Instagram page, wrote;

“#happyfathersday Dad I love you

Music superstar Dbanj and his wife Didi Lineo, have welcomed their first child in United States, last month.

Father’s Day: Checkout This Adorable Photo of D’banj and His Son
