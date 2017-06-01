Father’s Day: Checkout This Adorable Photo of D’banj and His Son
- 16 hours 2 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Bangalee and ‘It’s not a lie’ crooner, D’banj, struck a pose with his son for father’s day celebration. The happy father who shared the photo on his son’s official Instagram page, wrote;
“#happyfathersday Dad I love you ”
Music superstar Dbanj and his wife Didi Lineo, have welcomed their first child in United States, last month.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles