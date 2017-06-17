AGAIN! Davido Fires Back at Wizkid (Photo)
DMW boss, Davido Adeleke has fired back at Wizkid literally! And yes, the shading continues!
Davido shared a video of him performing at a wedding ceremony of a White guy and he captioned ‘Local champion ….. I love it ! Congrats to the beautiful couple The groom is Nigerian Right? WANKOLO NO DE GAME’ – Recall that Wizkid wrote ‘Catch up or stay local’ when he wanted to reply Davido’s initial shade..
Here’s Wizkid’s reply initially;
And then Davido;
