AGAIN! Davido Fires Back at Wizkid (Photo)

DMW boss, Davido Adeleke has fired back at Wizkid literally! And yes, the shading continues!

Davido shared a video of him performing at a wedding ceremony of a White guy and he captioned ‘Local champion ….. I love it ! Congrats to the beautiful couple The groom is Nigerian Right? WANKOLO NO DE GAME’ – Recall that Wizkid wrote ‘Catch up or stay local’ when he wanted to reply Davido’s initial shade..

Here’s Wizkid’s reply initially;



And then Davido;

