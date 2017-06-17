Home | News | General | AGAIN! Davido Fires Back at Wizkid (Photo)
Father’s Day: Checkout This Adorable Photo of D’banj and His Son

AGAIN! Davido Fires Back at Wizkid (Photo)



  • 16 hours 7 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

DMW boss, Davido Adeleke has fired back at Wizkid literally! And yes, the shading continues!

Davido shared a video of him performing at a wedding ceremony of a White guy and he captioned ‘Local champion ….. I love it ! Congrats to the beautiful couple The groom is Nigerian Right? WANKOLO NO DE GAME’ – Recall that Wizkid wrote ‘Catch up or stay local’ when he wanted to reply Davido’s initial shade..

Here’s Wizkid’s reply initially;


And then Davido;

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

AGAIN! Davido Fires Back at Wizkid (Photo)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 105