Berger Paints Allegedly Sacks All Staff

According to reports, all staff of Berger Paints have been disengaged. The staff are said to have been on strike for the past 2 weeks because of the new living wage the company implemented.

The new wage stops gratuity payment and adds the money to staff's monthly salary, so that upon retirement, you get no gratuity. The new policy was implemented in 2015, creating an impression that they had done a salary increment.

The management allegedly didn't consult the staff on the matter before its implementation. The staff just got to know about the policy in 2017, hence the strike. They have now been sacked and told to reapply if they are still interested in working for the company.