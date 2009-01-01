Photos/ Video: N15, 000 stopped me from attending university. I used to stylishly beg for food - BBNaija's Bisola reveals
Looking back at Big Brother Naija…
So yes, even though I did not win, I feel like I achieved my aim. Even if I won that money, It would still finish.
It’s not that I wasn’t passing the exams; it was a problem of not getting funds. I did not have money to pay for certain things. I was even duped when I tried to enter LASU. That pulled me back and all this just made me discouraged. .
I also tried National Open University (NOUN) and you know it is very easy to get into NOUN, and at certain times you needed to pay certain fees. Believe me; it was difficult to raise N15, 000 at that time.
I just decided that all of my energy let me use it into using my talent to feed myself.”
That’s why I can relate to people because when you are down, you are down. But one cannot just stay down. I would love to help people get out of this type of situation."
