Photos/ Video: N15, 000 stopped me from attending university. I used to stylishly beg for food - BBNaija's Bisola reveals

In a recent interview with NAIJ, former BBNaija contestant and reality star, Bisola Aiyeola, spoke about life after the show, how she wants to keep working to maintain her fame, her life before BBNaija and why she could not attend university.

Looking back at Big Brother Naija…

I wanted that platform. I wanted that wide reach. People send me messages from Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, etc. on a normal day, before I entered the house, how many people would have known me?

So yes, even though I did not win, I feel like I achieved my aim. Even if I won that money, It would still finish.

On why she did not attend university



It’s not that I wasn’t passing the exams; it was a problem of not getting funds. I did not have money to pay for certain things. I was even duped when I tried to enter LASU. That pulled me back and all this just made me discouraged. . “I wrote Jamb and I was jammed. It’s not like I did not try. I tried so many schools all over the country.It’s not that I wasn’t passing the exams; it was a problem of not getting funds. I did not have money to pay for certain things. I was even duped when I tried to enter LASU. That pulled me back and all this just made me discouraged. . I also tried National Open University (NOUN) and you know it is very easy to get into NOUN, and at certain times you needed to pay certain fees. Believe me; it was difficult to raise N15, 000 at that time. I just decided that all of my energy let me use it into using my talent to feed myself.”

On how she used to go to her neighbor’s house to ‘stylishly’ ask for food because she and her daughter had nothing to eat

“Sometimes when there was no food to eat at home, I take my daughter to my neighbor’s house under the pretext of watching television and stylishly feed my daughter and myself. That’s why I can relate to people because when you are down, you are down. But one cannot just stay down. I would love to help people get out of this type of situation."

Her plans for the future:

“I have so many things lined up. Obviously I want to do more movies and music too. I did get into the entertainment industry via music but I put it on hold for a couple of years so I’m going to revamp that access. I also want to make my own films in future and I‘m an ambassador for the One Campaign Poverty is Sexist so I will be pursuing that as well.”

Watch the interview below. She starts talking about their hard times at the 28:11 mark.

