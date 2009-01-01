Lagos-based Igbo groups fault Northerners quit ultimatum

The Igbo Youth Forum and The Ndigbo Social Cultural Organization have said that Igbo indigenes can reside in any part of Nigeria.

The Lagos-based groups also warned against threatening of Igbo indigenes in the country, saying that they are ‘legal citizens’ of Nigeria.

The groups said this at a joint press conference held in Lagos on Thursday.

It would be recalled that the Arewa youths had issued a quit notice to Igbos in the North.

However, this has been denounced by Governors and leaders in the region, who assured Igbos of safety.

Speaking for the groups, Mr. Charles Udo, expressed displeasure over the “ethnic display” by the Arewa youths.

He said, “We are against the action (quit notice by the Arewa youths). At this stage of our national existence, Nigerians should be able to live anywhere in the region.

“Citizens of this country should be more informed now than before. The citizens should move past division along ethnic and religious lines.

“Every human being do not decide his country, ethnic, parents, and colour. They are all God creation, whose the decision lies solely with.

“At this point, we should move away from parochial approach to issues of ethnics and religion in the country, it’s like judging God’s decision. We should learn to accommodate each other as we all are Nigerians.”

If given the opportunity to rule the country, he said tackling youth unemployment would be a priority in his agenda.

While blaming youth unemployment for the challenges faced in the country, he urged the government to invest in technology and reduce interest loan.

He said, “We are in the age of technology, we need to employ technology in running the affairs of the state. That is an area where the youths need to take advantage of.

“The government can solicit for funds on one per cent interest rate and avail such to Nigerian borrowers who will invest such in the new and modern industrial cities that have all it takes to make an investment succeed.”