PHOTOS: Two months after Big Brother Naija, Tboss and Kemen reconcile



Almost two months after their friendship ended in shambles in South Africa, Big Brother Naija housemates Tboss and Kemen have made up.

It happened early this Monday  morning at Planet Work Night club Abuja owned by Charles Opaleke, where celebrity journalist Azuka Ogujuiba of Media Room Hub brought them together for a 'reconciliation get together'.
 Azuka said:

'Since they got out of the house,  I've been talking to them to let go and move on with their lives and I'm glad we finally made it happen'.
