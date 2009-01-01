Home | News | General | Reno Omokiri calls out Fr Mbaka and Tunde Bakare for not protesting the removal of CRK from public school curriculum

Reno Omokiri took to his Facebook page to call out Rev Fr Mbaka and Pastor Tunde Bakare for not protesting the removal of Christian Religious Knowledge from Public funded schools. According to him, satan will be surprised at their quietness and that it would have been a different case if Goodluck Jonathan was the president.

In another post, he also called out Lai Mohammed for saying that they recovered $8 billion within two months from whistle blowing. He referred to him as a lair. In his words,

"If not that The Bible established that Satan is the father of lies, I would have thought that Lai was Lie's father and wished him a happy Father's Day yesterday!"

