Home | News | General | PDP reunites? Sheriff addresses Fayose, other governors ahead of Supreme Court ruling

- PDP national chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff addresses party governors

- Sheriff said he, like the governors will accept whatever verdict the Supreme Court gave on the leadership battle in the party

- Sheriff also claimed nobody will be punished for whatever group they support in the ongoing tussle in the party

The leadership tussle in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is likely to come to an end soon as both warring parties have decided to accept the Supreme Court ruling.

Party chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff spoke on Monday, ahead of the anticipated Supreme court ruling.

Sheriff, who spoke through his ​deputy, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh​, assured that no one will be ​victimised for any role played during the conflict​ for the battle to control PDP.

READ ALSO: Northern elites paid Arewa youths to issue quit notice - Babafemi Ojudu

​​He said: “We totally agree with the position of the governors. It is the Lord’s doing but from experience, we do hope that they will abide by what they have said.

”​You know that we love the party, all of us, including the national chairman. We love the party and we will do everything possible to grow the party.

“We encourage them to abide by what they have said that it will be no victor, no vanquished and we urge them to hold tight to what they believe in, because if the ruling turns against them they should not say that they are pulling out.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“We believe that the position they have taken is the correct one and that the party is one and will reunite and grow from there.

​”​Nobody will be punished for any role he or she might have played during the conflict in the spirit of no victor, no vanquished.

“It will now be the time for reconciliation, reconstruction and remaking the party."

Recall that NAIJ.com earlier reported that governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met at the residence of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state to discuss ways to move the party forward.

The party in embroiled in leadership crisis that has threatened to weaken it.

The leadership tussle between Ali Modu Sherriff and Ahmed Makarfi has affected the party and even though the case is at the Supreme Court, the Makarfi-led faction is making move to salvage the party.

Watch video of Nigerians giving their choice between President Buhari and Governor Fayose in 2019:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General