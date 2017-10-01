Home | News | General | Acting President Osinbajo takes another decisive action over quit notice issued to Igbos
Acting President Osinbajo takes another decisive action over quit notice issued to Igbos



- The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will meet with traditional rulers from the northern states on Monday evening, June 19

- Osinbajo warns that persons agitating for secession and the northern groups that issued ultimatum to Igbos risk jail terms

- Some prominent leaders form the three geopolitical zones in the country have ask the northern youths to rescind the quit notice issued to the Igbos living in the northern part of the country

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is scheduled to meet with traditional rulers from the northern region of the country as part of his effort to douse the tension generated by a quit notice issued to Igbos living in the north

The presidency said on Sunday, June 18, that the meeting between the acting president and the northern traditional leaders would take place on Monday evening, June 19.

