Home | News | General | Buhari’s aide reveals identity of POWERFUL forces behind quit notice issued by Arewa youths

- Babafemi Ojudu urges the youths not to allow themselves be used by selfish individuals in pushing Nigeria to war

- The president’s aide states that youths should be clamoring for good governance, not separatism or secession

- He notes that the agitation for Biafra was being used as a money-making scheme by the agitators

Senator Babafemi Ojudu, a special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, has stated that some elites in the north were the ones who paid the Arewa youths to issue the quit notice to Igbos living in the region.

According to reports, the president’s aide made his comments over the weekend as he represented acting president Yemi Osinbajo at a meeting with regional youth leaders in Abuja.

NAIJ.com notes that the meeting was organized by the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Student Affairs.

READ ALSO: Buhari is on the path to recovery - Tunde Bakare

Ojudu stated: “It will be worst for us if we allow some selfish people to push us to unnecessary war. Nigeria holds a lot of promises for all of us.

“I know and we all know that a lot of you have been excluded from the good things of this country and of course we can trace that to poor and bad governance over the years.

“But again, what we should be clamoring for is good governance, not separatism, not secession. “This is all about elite competition. The youth are only being used as tools to promote socio-political disorder.

“Okay, if I don’t want to be importing things from Singapore, I can use this idea of Biafra to make money and some people are making huge money from it.

“Those, who were agitating and calling for Biafra before, are now singing another tune after building their palaces.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the federal government shelved the idea of arresting the leaders of the northern youth groups who issued an ultimatum to Igbos to leave the north, for fears that their arrest may trigger violence in the northern region.

The government is now said to be weighing options on how to tackle the issue with emphasis on dialogue.

Watch this NAIJ.com TV video asking if Biafra is really achievable

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General