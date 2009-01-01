Home | News | General | Buhari is missing, stop talking about 2019 - PDP chieftain declares

- Umar Ardo says even though the Buhari government has substantially incapacitated Boko Haram, Nigerians are generally still insecure

- The PDP chieftain describes the war on corruption as being superficial and stated that the government was losing the fight

- Ardo says he could not score the regime above average on the economy as Nigeria is still in recession

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been described as a complete failure by Umar Ardo, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain from Adamawa state.

In an interview with Daily Sun, the former special assistant to ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar on states and local government between 1999 and 2003 said that the Buhari administration has not even been able to fulfill one campaign promise.

He also made comments on the performance of the Buhari government in the area of security, the war against corruption, the economy, and gave his thoughts on the issue of 2019.

He stated: “I don’t know what promises APC made, but I marked the three basics ones of Buhari – insecurity, corruption and the economy.

“You know I am a hyper-critic, difficult to satisfy because most times I tend to over think things.

“On insecurity, the regime has substantially incapacitated the Boko Haram insurgency. Being from Adamawa State in the North-East, I can attest to that. Though there are still some sporadic attacks here and there, generally things are far better.

“But Buhari promised to tackle insecurity, which insurgency is just one aspect of it; there are militancy, kidnapping, armed robbery, internecine killings, ritual killings, communal clashes, etc. “These are still very much around. In other words, insurgency as a national malice has been considerably dealt with, but insecurity of individuals and groups is yet to be appreciably tackled.

“A lot needs to be done if the regime’s score card on general security is to square up.”

On the war against corruption, Ardo stated: “I can say both the approach and the fight are superficial; they’re not thorough and well thought-out.

“In fact, from the David Babachir’s example, I can say the government is even losing the fight, as nothing seems to have changed.

“On the economy, let’s remember we are still in recession. Until things change for the better, for now I dare not score the regime above average.”

The PDP chieftain was asked if Buhari has a chance of winning the 2019 presidential election and he stated: “But where is Buhari himself now? We must first have the sight and sound of the man before we talk of his contesting or not.

“As it is, without any sight and sound of Buhari, I think it is preposterous to engage in any discourse on his even completing this current mandate talk less of his contesting again.

“One cannot make postulation on what is physically not there.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the senior pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly Tunde Bakare says President Muhammadu Buhari is on the path to recovery.

The cleric made his comments on Sunday, June 18, while addressing a press conference after his Sunday sermon.

