Home | News | General | Tboss Pictured with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Stephanie Okereke, Iyanya, Bovi & Falz
Buhari is missing, stop talking about 2019 - PDP chieftain declares
Sosoliso Crash Survivor, Pictured With English Singer, Mel’B & Simon Cowell – Kechi Okwuchi

Tboss Pictured with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Stephanie Okereke, Iyanya, Bovi & Falz



  • 38 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

TV reality star, Tboss Idowu took to social media to share the pictures she had with some celebrities at the

The post Tboss Pictured with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Stephanie Okereke, Iyanya, Bovi & Falz appeared first on Edujandon.com.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Tboss Pictured with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Stephanie Okereke, Iyanya, Bovi & Falz
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167