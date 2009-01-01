Home | News | General | BBNaija’s Bisola Reveals: ‘I Could Not Attend University Because of N15,000’
BBNaija’s Bisola Reveals: ‘I Could Not Attend University Because of N15,000’
- 6 hours 47 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
TV reality star and mother of one, Bisola Aiyeola in an interview with NAIJ spoke about life after the show,
The post ‘I Could Not Attend University Because of N15,000’ – BBNaija’s Bisola Reveals (Photo/Video)
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 221