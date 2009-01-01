Home | News | General | Fraud: Ex-Benue Gov Arraigned On Fresh Charge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the immediate past governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, on a fresh 32-count charge of fraud.

Suswam was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja; alongside two others, Omadachi Oklobia, a former Finance Commissioner in the state and Jeneth Aluga, a former accountant general of Benue.

The three defendants are already facing a similar charge at the same court presided over by another judge.

They are accused of diverting sums of money amounting to billions of naira from the Benue State subsidy reinvestment programme, SURE-P.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

