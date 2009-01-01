Fraud: Ex-Benue Gov Arraigned On Fresh Charge
- 23 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the immediate past governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, on a fresh 32-count charge of fraud.
Suswam was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja; alongside two others, Omadachi Oklobia, a former Finance Commissioner in the state and Jeneth Aluga, a former accountant general of Benue.
The three defendants are already facing a similar charge at the same court presided over by another judge.
They are accused of diverting sums of money amounting to billions of naira from the Benue State subsidy reinvestment programme, SURE-P.
They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 221