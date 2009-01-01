Court remands Niger PDP chairman in prison

A Minna high court on Monday remanded the Niger state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Tanko Beji, in prison till Friday when it will rule on his application for bail.

Counsel for, Beji Mr. Olajide Ayodele (SAN), had asked the court to release him on bail on self-recognisance

However, the counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Gbolahan Latona (SAN), had opposed the application on the grounds that the offence for which the PDP boss was charged was not bailable by virtue of section 341 subsection 2 of the Criminal procedure code.

Latona, however, said the court could use its discretion to grant the accused person bail.

Earlier, the EFCC had formally charged Tanko Beji along with ex- Governor Aliyu and Umar Nasko who is the second accused person.

Beji was arraigned on a count of aiding and abetting the former governor. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Aliyu Maiyaki, also ruled on Monday that the court had jurisdiction to hear the suit brought against ex- governor Aliyu, his former Chief of Staff, Umar Mohammed Nasko and Tanko Beji.

Ruling on a preliminary objection raised by counsel for Umar Nasko, Mr. Mamman Mike Usman, SAN, that the court did not have jurisdiction to entertain the suit, Justice Maiyaki said: “the basis for which the application was made did not exist.

” Most of the points upon which the arguments were predicated upon are false.”