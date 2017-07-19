Home | News | General | Victim slashes p3nis of suspected rapist with razor

A 14-year-old rape victim, Abasiya Tukur has slashed the manhood of her attacker identified as Bishir Yau with a razor blade while attempting to free herself from his grips in Katsina State.

This was disclosed by police prosecutor, Kabir Mohammed, while arraigning 30-year-old Yau before a Senior Magistrate Court in Katsina State.

Yau of Yargase village in Kankara local government area of the state was arraigned on a count charge of rape, on Monday.

Mohammed told the court that Yau had sometime last month allegedly lured Tukur who resides in the same house with him, into a nearby uncompleted building, and “forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.”

The prosecutor noted that the offence was contrary to section 283 of Penal Code law.

The police, through its First Information Report with number; KT/741X/17 , read to Yau’s hearing in court said: “On struggling to get herself from him, She (the victim) brought out a razor blade and cut his penis.”

Praying that the case be adjourned as investigation was still in process, Mohammed said, “It is a case of rape for mention.’’

Consequently, the Magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko adjourned the case to 19 July, 2017, for mention.

She also ordered that Yau be remanded in police custody.

She said, “This court will not ask you whether the allegation read and explained to you is true or false as the offence of rape is only triable by the High Court.

After police investigation, your case file would be taken to Ministry of Justice for legal advice. If a prima facie case is established against you, then you will be tried at the High Court.”

