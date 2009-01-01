Home | News | General | How 61-year-old Alfa beheaded woman seeking spiritual help for ritual – Police tells court
How 61-year-old Alfa beheaded woman seeking spiritual help for ritual – Police tells court
An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Lagos, on Monday remanded a 61-year-old Islamic cleric, Taofeek Adams in prison for allegedly beheading a woman seeking spiritual help.
Adams, who resides at Masinowe compound, Ikoga in Badagry, was charged with conspiracy and murder.
Police prosecutor, Inspector Chinalu Uwadione informed the court that the 61-year-old cleric severed the head of one Oluwakemi Afolabi, 38, who worshiped in a mosque he presided over.
Uwadione disclosed that Adams committed the offences on March 19 at 4.00pm around Waterside, Ikoga-Zebbe in Badagry.
He said, “The accused beheaded the deceased before chopping off her other parts for ritual purposes.
“He was apprehended when members of the community saw him carrying a sack soaked with blood.”
Uwadione said the offences contravened sections 222 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
However, the court could not take the accused’s plea, as Magistrate A.S. Okubule said she needed advice from the State Director of public prosecutions.
Consequently, the Magistrate ordered the remand of Adams at the Ikoyi Prisons pending the advice.
She adjourned the case till July 14 for mention.
