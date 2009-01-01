Home | News | General | BREAKING: FG arraigns former Benue governor Suswam on fresh 32-count corruption charge

A former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, has been arraigned on a fresh 32-count charge of fraud at an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court by the Nigerian government on Monday, June 19.

The former governor was arraigned alongside two others, Omadachi Oklobia, a former finance commissioner in the state and Jeneth Aluga, a former accountant general of Benue.

The three defendants are already facing a similar charge at the same court presided over by another judge.

The former governor and his co defendants are accused of diverting sums of money amounting to billions of naira from the Benue state subsidy reinvestment programme, SURE-P.

According to Premium Times, they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

NAIJ.com had reported that the Department of State Services has announced the arrest of former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam.

The ex-governor was arrested over items recovered in cars in a building in Abuja, both of which are said to belong to him.

According to the DSS in a statement by Tony Opuiyo, the search of the building at 44, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama, Abuja, led to the discovery of keys of 45 exotic cars, 21 Certificates of Occupancy, arms and ammunition.

