Pandemonium as residents prevent IEDC officials from disconnecting electricity supply (video)

Residents of Ajao Estate in Ikeja area of Lagos state on Monday, prevented officials of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) from disconnecting their power supply.

In a new video, the residents who immediately began a protest were seen chanting solidarity songs.

They also warned the IEDC officials to go back to their offices

The residents also prevented the officials from climbing the electric poles in the area.

They warned the IEDC officials to return to their office as they will not be allowed to carry out their duty in the area.

One of the aggrieved residents Benard Okafor who used a public address system to speak to the crowd said: “Tell them to go back, we are not like Agejungle, we will not assault them but they will not carry out any operation here.

“You give us two hours of light every day and now you are here to disconnect? We will not allow it," Okafor said.

Another resident addressing the officials and the security operatives attached to them said they will always fight for their right.

An eye witness who spoke on the matter said: “When the saw the level of resistance, they had to go to Ajao Estate police station to bring some policemen to arrest the people stopping them from disconnecting the electricity," the witness said.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the management of the IEDC had planned a one-month interrutpion of power supply in the area.

The IEDC said the power interruption is aimed at helping the institution carry out maintenance exercise on some of its facilities.

