Home | News | General | Governor gives 'stubborn' herdsmen ultimatum to leave his state

- Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state says the anti-open grazing law in the state will be enforced fully in November

- The governor states that any herdsman who is not comfortable with the law is free to leave the state and settle where open grazing of animals was not prohibited

- Governor Ortom warns that anybody rearing livestock in Benue state must put them in ranches

Any herdsman caught breaching the anti-open grazing law in of Benue state would be dealt with according to the law, Governor Samuel Ortom has warned.

READ ALSO: I was trained to kill by cultists - 27-year-old man confesses to Lagos police

Ortom gave the warning on Monday, June 19, Makurdi while addressing members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Muslim community, who were protesting the threats issued by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association against the new law, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The governor said that the security agencies were ever ready to arrest anybody or group of persons that decided to resist the implementation of the law.

According to the governor, the law will be enforced fully in November after the grace period of transition which is to end in October.

Ortom said that any herdsman, who was not comfortable with the law was free to leave the state and settle where open grazing of animals was not prohibited.

He further warned that anybody rearing livestock must put them in ranches, adding that the law was meant to protect both the farmers and animals.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The governor explained that ranching was not only meant for cattle but all livestocks in order to prevent them from wandering into farmlands.

Earlier, the CAN chairman in Benue, Rev. Akpen Leva, said the herdsmen had co-existed with the Benue people harmoniously for decades and wondered why they had now resorted to the violation of the people’s rights.

Leva said that the law was not to undermine the economic or social interest of the herdsmen or any other ethnic nationality in Nigeria.

”The provision of the law for the establishment of ranches is to conform to global best practices for the management of livestock, which is also in the interest of the herdsmen.

”The anti-open grazing law is the most civilised and best option to resolve this perennial problem between our farmers and herdsmen, which has unleashed a serious crisis ever witnessed in the life of our society,” he said.

Also, Sheik Bala Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of the Muslim community, called for the peaceful co-existence of residents of the state and stressed the need for every stakeholder to support the law. (NAN)

NAIJ.com recalls that Governor Samuel Ortom had alleged that some persons of Fulani origin are threatening to kill him over the anti-open grazing law recently enacted by his administration.

The governor however said he would not be coward by the threats from the Funlani, noting that anti-grazing law would commence implementation latest November 2017.

Ortom made the statement at the government on Wednesday, June 13, when he addressed members of National Council of Tiv Youths who protested to government house over what they described as ‘outburst and unguided utterances against Tiv nation and the Indigenes of Benue state by leaders of Fulani cattle rearers’.

The governor said the constant attacks on farmers in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen, necessitated the law, adding that he has the constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property of residents of his state.

In the video below, NAIJ.com goes to Southern Kaduna, where residents tell how herdsmen prevented them from getting Red Cross relief materials.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General