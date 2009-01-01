Home | News | General | I took Okada to Magodo to arrest Evans the notorious kidnapper - Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari, an assistant commissioner of police and head of the Intelligence Response Team, has disclosed the actions he had to take in order to ensure the arrest of notorious kidnapper, Chukwudi Onuamadike aka Evans.

In a phone conversation with The Point, Kyari disclosed that he had to take a ride on a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as okada, to enable him move faster to Evans’ Magodo GRA Phase II residence.

According to Kyari, he had to do that so as to avoid any delay due to the usual chaotic traffic situation within the Lagos metropolis.

Kyari further revealed that he had to take the action quickly and get to the location as he had earlier been informed by his men already deployed in the area that Evans was making frantic preparations to leave his mansion very soon.

In his words: “At about 1.30am (on Sunday), Evans and some of his gang members went out to a club around Ikeja and returned at 5.10am. So, we were very sure Sunday would be our day.

“So, I decided to go and cleanup myself and have a little rest before I returned to Magodo.

“I was still resting when my guys called that the target was set; that it appeared he wanted to go out. So, I had to take Okada from where I was, to meet up.

“You won’t believe this, but it’s the truth. Do you know that when my surveillance team alerted me of the suspect’s presence at his Magodo mansion, I had no other option than to take Okada from where I was at Ikeja GRA to Magodo?”

Accordint to Kyari, policemen must sometimes do “unconventional things” to get at their targets even though it may seem funny.

He said: “I was approaching former tollgate, when I got another call that he might drive out any moment. So, I instructed my guys to give him warning shots; that was to announce our presence, and that kept him indoors until I got there and directed the affairs.”

The police chief also disclosed that he and his team had been on Evans’ trail for close to 10 years before they finally succeeded in arresting him last Sunday.

“We have been following him, through intelligence gathering and surveillance, but we have always lost him. He is a very intelligent criminal with a very sound IQ, I must tell you" , he said.

According to Kyari, surveillance was mounted on Evans five days before his arrest.

He stated: “When we tracked him to Lagos, I was in Abuja. The moment I was sure he was in Lagos, we moved down to Lagos on Monday of that week.

“We came by road and slept at a police station close to Evans’ residence and started our surveillance on him.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Evans confessed that the native doctor who prepared charms for him is a traditional ruler and that he usually collected 10 percent of the money generated.

