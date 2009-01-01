Home | News | General | Woman converts to Islam because 'Christianity has too many unanswered questions' (photo, video)

This is the story of Ella. She is from the Northern part of the Philippines. But now she lives in the UAE.

She came to the UAE, but she couldn't have thought about living there forever.

Ella gives an interview about the reason why she reverted to Islam and how it changed her life.

Ella says that once she was working at the library and found a book 'The Oneness of God'. It had such an idea that there is only one God whose power is unlimited. However, Ella considered this statement to be wrong because Christianity mentions God, Jesus Christ and Holy Spirit.

But the book stated: 'Those who believes in one God will survive'.

Ella was surprised when she had a religion-related conference where God was discussed. A simple question 'Who reigns in Heaven?' provoked a discussion among the Christian pastors. The Canadian pastor claimed that the Father will reign; while other brother said that Jesus will reign. Then Ella asked: 'What about the Holy Spirit?'

She says she was told 'not to ask questions' about the rule of God, especially in public. The reason for this was that 'it will confuse other members'. This incident made Ella check which of the religions is really correct.

When she came to the UAE, she was surprised with Islam. She discovered that Muslims are very sincere with their religion.

Ella was trying to share Christianity, so she asked Muslims whether they know Jesus. They said: "Sure! Jesus is our brother".

Then Ella was communicating with a real Muslim family what made her open her heart to this religion. She realised that Islam has no unanswered questions or questions that must not be asked like Christianity does.

'Now I have a peace in mind and piece in the heart'.

Please, watch this full interview to learn more about Ella and her religious views.

