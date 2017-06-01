Home | News | General | Tboss, Kemen reconcile after #BBNaija “beef”

Abuja – Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality Show housemates, Tokunbo Idowu popularly called Tboss, and Ekemini Ekerete also known as Kemen, have finally reconciled, after two months of “beef”.

TBOSS and Kemen

Kemen, a ship manager turn fitness entrepreneur, was disqualified for fondling Tboss without her consent while she was asleep in the BBNaija house.

According to media reports, the peace process tagged, ‘reconciliation get together,’ took place early hours of Monday at Planet Work Night club in Abuja.

The peace was brokered by club owner Charles Opaleke, and celebrity journalist Azuka Ogujuiba of Media Room Hub.

Kemen, after the disqualification, took to his Instagram handle @Kemen_Fitness and tendered an apology to Tboss, the organisers of the show and core sponsor, Payporte for his action.

The fitness guru who also spoke about his relationship with TBoss after the show described her as “great’’.

“Tboss is a great person and I would want to keep her as a friend. I don’t have any grudges against her and I don’t think I ever will.

“You have to bear in mind that the situation not only affected me, it also affected Tboss negatively too so we are both in this together.

“Having a bad feeling towards her would be totally out of place.” (NAN)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General