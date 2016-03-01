Indian teenage girl raped, thrown from moving train
- 3 hours 9 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Police said on Monday that a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped and apparently thrown from a moving train in the eastern state of Bihar.
Regional police chief Ashok Kumar said that the teenager was abducted near her home in Lakhisarai district by a group of six youth on Friday.
Kumar said she was sexually assaulted at an isolated spot before she was forced into a train at a local station and found hours later on the tracks, injured and unconscious.
The girl’s family said she had been thrown off the train, a claim that police said it was investigating.
“The girl is being treated for serious injuries. We have arrested one of the suspects, a boy, in the case. Results of medial tests to confirm sexual assault are awaited,” Kumar said.
Local media reports said the teen was in a critical condition and fighting for her life at a government hospital where she was being treated.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar promised strong action against the accused.
Sexual violence has been a focus of public attention in India since the fatal gang rape of a student on a bus in New Delhi in December 2012.
Activists say little has changed in attitudes towards sexual assault, and attacks on women continue unabated
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles