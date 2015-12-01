Home | News | General | Entertainer, 38, charged with raping 20-year-old student in Lagos

Lagos – An 38-year-old entertainer, Christopher Agboro, on Monday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos charged with raping and assaulting his female friend.

He was, however, released on a N500, 000 bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs K.A. Ariyo, who gave the ruling, also granted the accused responsible sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused and directed that a copy of the file should be

duplicated and sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

The accused is facing a two-count charge of assault and unlawful sexual intercourse.

He, however, pleaded not guilty the charges.

But the Prosecutor, Insp. Cousin Adams told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 8 at 11. 10 a.m. at

No. 54b, Wegbo St., Iwaya in Yaba.

He said the accused tricked the 20-year-old student into his apartment and tore her trousers before raping her.

“He pretended that he wanted to have a talk with the complainant in his car, and when she entered the car, he drove off to his apartment where he allegedly raped her.”

The prosecutor also alleged that the accused hit the girl with an object on the head which weakened her.

The offences contravened Sections 171 and 258 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised)

Rape carries a penalty of life imprisonment under the Criminal Law.

The case was adjourned until July 26.

