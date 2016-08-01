Home | News | General | Butcher charged with stealing live cow

A 30 year-old butcher, AbdullahI Manga, who allegedly stole a live cow valued at N120,000, was on Monday in Lagos released on a bail of N50,000 on the orders of an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, a resident of Oko-Oba, Agege, a Lagos suburb, is standing trial on charges of obtaining goods under false

pretenses and stealing. He, however, entered a `not-guilty’ plea.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. I. Raji, who gave the ruling, also asked the accused to produce two sureties as part of the bail condition.

“The sureties must be gainfully employed and should also show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State

Government.”

According to the Police Prosecutor, Insp. George Nwosu, the accused committed the offences sometime in January at Kara Animal Market, Agege.

He said the accused fraudulently obtained a live cow valued at N120,000 from the complainant, Mr Ahmed Kabiru, with a promise

to pay the following day.

“After the accused had collected the cow, he was no where to be found and efforts made to get the cow or the money from him

were unsuccessful as he also refused to pick his calls.

“He was later arrested after five months.” The offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Newsmen report that Section 314 stipulates 15 years imprisonment for obtaining goods under false pretenses.

The case was adjourned until June 28 for mention.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General