Man, 30, in court for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl
Lagos – A 30-year-old man, Richard Abraham, who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl, was on Monday brought before an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.
Abraham, of no fixed address, was arraigned on a two-count charge of indecent and unlawful deal, and unlawful sexual intercourse.
The prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the accused committed the offences in November, 2016 at No. 34, Federal Road, Railway compound, Ebute-Meta, Lagos.
Omisakin said that the accused had indecent and unlawful sexual intercourse with a nine -year-old girl residing in his neighborhood.
He said the offences contravened Sections 135 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).
The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The chief magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, granted the accused N1 million bail with two sureties in like sum.
The case was adjourned until July 17 for further hearing.
