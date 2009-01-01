Home | News | General | Hunger drives baboon out of Nigerian wildlife park

- Due to insufficient food, a baboon has escaped Jos Wildlife park

- The baboon injured a security man in the process

- A lion escaped from the same park last year

A baboon at the Wildlife Park Jos, Plateau state has escaped and injured a security man at the gate.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday according to Premium Times.

According to source who spoke to the media outlet, there has not been sufficient food for the animals in recent times.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach management of the park as at press time was not successful.

It will be recalled that a lion had last year escape from the park, and was eventually shot dead by a soldier, the medium reported.

