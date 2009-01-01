Home | News | General | APC leaders shun Atiku's moves in Enugu ahead 2019 presidential election campaign

-Leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu have shunned the meeting convened by leaders of the Integrity group camp of the party

- Reports have it that the group is mobilising support for the presidential bid of former vice-President Atiku Abubakar

- James Okugo Nwanjoku, zonal organising secretary of APC Enugu west senatorial has reacted to the meeting

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in Enugu have shunned a meeting organised by the leaders of the Integrity group camp of the party.

The group is mobilising support for the presidential bid of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, ThisDay reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that the group is led by the party’s Deputy Chairman, Adolphus Ude.

A group is said to be mobilising support for the presidential bid of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar

It was learnt that integrity group is working round the clock to ensure that they take control of party structures in the state.

Meanwhile, the member of the group were said to be disappointed at the poor turnout at the meeting despite using the name of the Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

The names of the people present include the National Vice-Chairman, South-east Emma Eneukwu, Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu, a former governor of Enugu State Sullivan Chime and Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu.

The minister was said to have opted for consultations and due process because it was articulated by the constitution of the party.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that Alhaji Atiku Abubabkar had said that he will not in anyway keep quiet and watch some misguided elements divide Nigeria.

Atiku made the statement in reaction to claims by the Southwest wing of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, that the former vice president was mute over the Igbo quit notice saga.

