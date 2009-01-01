Home | News | General | Presidency finally replies Arewa youths' letter

- Presidency has reacted to the ongoing consultations that Acting President Osinbajo is engaged in with leaders of thoughts from both regions

- The Presidency source said that federal government doesn’t want to escalate the matter by responding to individual groups

- The group, in an open letter to the acting president was said to have urged him to allow agitation for Biafra to succeed through peaceful means

Federal government has replied the Arewa youths’ letter to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, urging him to allow agitation for Biafra to succeed through peaceful means.

The presidency’s response came after the escalation of ethnic tensions occasioned by the agitation for Biafra and the vacation order issued by Northern youths for Igbo to quit the North.

Presidency source said: “Our response is the ongoing consultations Mr. Acting President is engaged in with leaders of thoughts from both regions.''

‘’It is the best way to get everyone to see reason. The Presidency doesn’t want to escalate the matter by responding to individual groups. The ongoing parley is the best approach.”

Daily Sun reports that the letter on Monday, June 19 urged Osinbajo to take allow agitation for Biafra to succeed through peaceful means.

The group, in an open letter to the acting president, urges him to take “steps to facilitate the actualisation of the agitation in line with the principle of self-determination as an integral part of contemporary customary international law.''

NAIJ.com gathered that letter, which was signed by five leaders of the group insisted that principle of self-determination has, since world war II become a part of the United Nations Charter which states in Article 1(2), that one of the purposes of the UN is “to develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples.

''We submit that this protocol envisages that people of any nation have the right to self-determination, and although the Charter did not categorically impose direct legal obligations on member States; it implies that member States allow agitating or minority groups to self-govern as much as possible,” they said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that Youths from Northern parts of Nigeria have written a letter to acting President Yemi Osinbajo, begging him to allow Igbos to secede from Nigeria and create Biafra.

That was contained in a letter by a coalition of Northern youths to the acting president signed by Ambassador Shettima Yerima, Joshua Viashman, Aminu Adam, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman and Nastura Ashir Sharif.

