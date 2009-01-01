Home | News | General | Check out photo of the beautiful mansion Evans' mother built in the village

- The mansion where Mrs Chinwe Onwuamadike, mother of notorious kidnapper lives in has been sighted

- The magnificent property is in her maiden home compound

- She has however allegedly gone into hiding

Mrs Chinwe Onwuamadike, mother of dreaded kidnapper, Mr. Chidumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, like his son, lives in building fit for kings and queens.

A recent visit to Akamili, Umudim in Nnewi, the hometown of the notorious Evans by Vanguard revealed that his mother owns a magnificent property in her maiden home compound.

NAIJ.com had reported that mother of notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, popularly called Evans, has reportedly gone into hiding.

The billionaire kidnapper was last Saturday June 10 arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police’ Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Check out the mansion of billonnair kidnapper' mother in the village

NAIJ.com had also reported that Evans said he regretted that he could not end his life before policemen arrested him in his Magodo residence, adding that he knew the police would not treat him fairly when he was caught, following his atrocities in the past.

According to him, he immediately moved to end his life the moment the police gained access to his house but the policeman who ran after him as he ran into his house when he sighted them at his gate, prevented him from completing his mission.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Evans was in shock when he saw the picture of his wife and children crying.

Evans has been in detention since he was apprehended by security operatives on Saturday, June 10 with his arrest garnering public commendation for the police.

