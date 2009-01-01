Home | News | General | Igbos in northern Nigeria reject Biafra Republic despite quit notice from Arewa youths

- The Igbo community in Lokoja the Kogi state capital says God who brought Nigerians together as one knows the reason for doing so

- President-general of the group, Maximus Okochi, says Igbo kinsmen living in the state capital and its environs reject calls for the breakup of Nigeria

- Okochi calls on those agitating for a breakup of the country to learn from history

The Igbo community in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, has described the agitation for the breakup of the country as a misplaced priority.

The group told journalist on Saturday, June 17, that God who brought Nigerians together as one knows the reason for doing so.

Speaking for the group, Maximus Okochi, who is the president-general of the community said following wide consultations among his Igbo kinsmen living in the state capital and its environs, the group has rejected calls for the breakup of Nigeria, Daily Times reports.

“Even though agitation for independence is not new all over the world, what is strange is the violent way in which such agitation is being made. We are against breaking Nigeria. God who brought us together knows the reason for doing so and no one has the right to separate us. The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable,” he said.

Okochi stated that the Igbos living in Kogi state enjoy a cordial relationship with the indigenes and had intermarried among them.

He called on those agitating for a breakup of the country to learn from history, noting that a breakup will be of no good in the long run.

“If what happened from 1967 to 1970 was a mistake, then there should be no reason to repeat it as repeating a mistake amounts to senselessness which true Igbos are not known for,” Okochi stated.

He however asked the federal government to address the issues of marginalisation, underdevelopment and other injustices fueling the clamour for agitation.

Meanwhile, despite the hues and cries that greeted the three months quit notice given to Igbos by Arewa Youth Consultatives Forum (AYCF), a Coalition of Northern Youths has written a letter to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, begging him to allow Ndigbo to go and have their Biafra Republic.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com, a Facebook user, Yazid Ahmed said the group lauded the peace and conflict resolution moves being done by the Acting President, but noted that it doubted the efficacy of it in bringing a lasting solution to the problem in question rocking the nation at present.

In a related development, Yemi Osinbajo is scheduled to meet with traditional rulers from the northern region of the country as part of his effort to douse the tension generated by a quit notice issued to Igbos living in the north.

The presidency said on Sunday, June 18, that the meeting between the acting president and the northern traditional leaders would take place on Monday evening, June 19.

In the video below, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the #Biafra50 event in Abuja said Nigerians are greater together than apart.

