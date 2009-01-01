Home | News | General | Choose your ☎ Etisalat prepaid plan for 2017

Are you worried about how much you spend on calls and browsing monthly? Do you need better packages for your calls and browsing needs? Well, let us introduce you Etisalat prepaid tariff plans and migration codes.

Etisalat is one of the largest telecommunication networks in Nigeria. Below are the offered prepaid plans and Etisalat Internet packages including their migration codes. Choose the one you prefer.

Etisalat tariff plans and migration codes

1. Etisalat Easy Starter

This prepaid plan comes with benefits which include ‘you and me’, ‘weekly data’, and ‘receiver pays’. These benefits help you to keep in touch with your loved ones and close friends within Nigeria. You can also make calls when you are out of airtime.

You and me

This benefit gives you free credits for a week to call five Etisalat numbers registered on your sim as family and friends. When you recharge 100 Naira, you get 100 Naira bonus to call these numbers. When you recharge 200 Naira, you get 300 Naira bonus for a week.

To register You & me number, dial *233*1*(Etisalat number)#.

To remove You and me number, dial *233*2*(Etisalat number)#.

Weekly data

You get free 10MB mobile data for one week once you recharge a minimum of 100 Naira.

Receiver pays

This feature allows you to make calls to other Etisalat number when you run out of airtime. The receiver pays for the call. To use this feature, just dial 268 before the number you need to call.

To subscribe to this plan, simply dial 200 and press 1 for a new sim card. For existing users on other plans, dial *244*2# to migrate.

2. Etisalat Easy Cliq

This tariff plan comes with several cool benefits. Some of these include:

• You get 150% bonus when you recharge. It can be used to call any network. This is available to every new easy cliq user.

• Recharge 200 Naira airtime weekly to get 15MB free browsing data for 7 days.

• Recharge at least 100 Naira to enjoy free midnight calls to all Etisalat numbers from 12.30 a.m. to 4.30 a.m.

When you use up to 25 Naira in a day, you enjoy calls at lower rates.

• cliq and cliqlite customers - 20k/sec.

• other etisalat lines - 25k/sec.

• all other networks - 30k/sec.

You can also use the cliq-4-d-day service and enjoy extra 1MB daily for just 5 Naira. To subscribe to cliq-4-d-day, just dial *330*1#. To cancel dial *330*2#.

You also may enjoy receiver pays feature. The receiver pays for the call. To use this feature, just dial 268 before the number you need to call.

To subscribe to this plan, simply dial 200 and press 2 on a new sim card. For existing users on other plans, dial *244*1# to migrate.

3. Etisalat Easy flex

Etisalat easy flex tariff plan allows you enjoy more call time and pay as you go browsing value. Enjoy different flex bundles with great bonuses.

To subscribe simply dial *344*(amount of bundle)# e.g. *344*4000#. You can also send the amount to 344, for example 4000 to 344.

When your bundle expires or is exhausted, it renews automatically.

To cancel or opt out of any bundle, dial *344*0# of send OFF to 344.

Check the bundle plans in the image below.

4. Etisalat Easy life

With Etisalat easy life, you can enjoy calls at 15 kobo per second to all networks in Nigeria and to seven different international destinations (Canada, Malaysia, China, India, Germany, United Kingdom and the United States of America). For daily access, a daily fee of 5 Naira is billed on the first call of the day.

To migrate to Easy life complete, simply send 1 to 620 or dial *620*1#

5. Easylife 4.0 Limited Edition

Enjoy calls at 11 kobo per second to all networks in Nigeria for just an access fee of 5 Naira daily.

You also can make calls to China, India, UK landlines, and the USA at 20 kobo per second.

To migrate to Easylife 4.0, dial *420*1#. To opt out it just dial the migration code for the plan you want to change to.

6. Etisalat Easy flex revolution

If you want to have more airtime for calling and at the same time good Etisalat Internet packages, Easy flex revolution is the prepaid plan for you.

Pricing and tariff:

• Calls to Etisalat network – 40k/sec

• Calls to other networks – 40k/sec

• SMS (within Nigeria) - 4 Naira

• Pay as you go data 3 kobo per kilobyte.

To join Easy flex revolution simply dial *320#. To opt out of the bundle dial *300*0#.

7. Etisalat Talkzone

Etisalat Talkzone gives you a massive discount (up to 80%) on calls to other Etisalat numbers in particular zones during the day. You can call fo as low as 12 kobo per second. There is NO access fee.

You can also call Etisalat numbers for 12 kobo per second between 12:30 a.m and 4:30 a.m.

To migrate from any plan to Talk Zone, dial *244*8#. To check tariff pricing for an area, dial *551#.

8. Etisalat Cliqlite

Etisalat cliqlite is a special tariff package for students and young people. You can enjoy free access to seven different educational sites. You also get free credit on your birthday.

You get 100 percent extra bonus when you buy 200MB to 10GB worth of data to browse five educational sites and two social sites. Also, other features like receiver pays and reduced call cost daily after using 25 Naira are attached to this deal.

For new subscribers, dial 200 and select option 5. For existing users dial *244*10#.

You can choose any of these plans according to your monthly call and data needs. For each tariff plan, you will need to have sufficient required funds on your mobile number. You can keep talking and browsing as you wish. Enjoy the communication.

