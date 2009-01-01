Home | News | General | Just in: Osinbajo makes new appointment (photos)

- Abdulrahman Baffa Yola joins Osinbajo’s team as special assistant on inter-governmental affairs to the acting president

- Colleagues of Abdulrahman Baffa Yola describe him as a patriot and a youth who is active in National politics

- Yemi Osinbajo will meet with traditional rulers from the northern states on Monday evening, June 19

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has appointed Abdulrahman Baffa Yola as his special assistant on inter-governmental affairs.

Osinbajo’s news aide is described as a patriot and a youth who is active in National politics by some of his colleagues who celebrated his appointment.

Yusuf Galadima Aliyu, a friend of the new aide in a Facebook post, described the appointment of Abdulrahman Baffa Yola as a clearance to Nigerian youths in particular to participate in building Nigeria.

Abdulrahman Baffa Yola’s appointment has been celebrated by well-wishers

He said: “That, we are(all) hopeful of leading Nigeria one day one day. Youth are beginning to see some changes and development in themselves, just within a week. It is truth and a real plus, that youths, have given chances to start in the presidency. This to me, is also a good opportunity for the youths to show case their hidden talent in building and strengthening the relationship between the old and the young Nigerian, by ensuring good things done."

Abdulrahman Baffa Yola has been described as a patriot

Meanwhile, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, is scheduled to meet with traditional rulers from the northern region of the country as part of his effort to douse the tension generated by a quit notice issued to Igbos living in the north.

The presidency said on Sunday, June 18, that the meeting between the acting president and the northern traditional leaders would take place on Monday evening, June 19.

NAIJ.com recalls that the acting president has been holding series of meetings with leaders of thought from both the northern and eastern parts of the country following the ultimatum.

The acting president has also warned that those agitating for secession and the northern groups that issued ultimatum to Igbos risked jail terms as they violated Nigeria’s laws.

In the video below, the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the #Biafra50 event in Abuja said Nigerians are greater together than apart.

