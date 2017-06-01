Home | News | General | Disaster As Van Rams Into Several People Outside A Mosque In London

10 injured and one dead in ‘potential terrorist attack’ outside London mosque; 1 person arrested.

At least one person has died and ten were injured when a van plowed into a crowd gathered outside a London mosque after prayers. London mayor Sadiq Khan said police were responding to a “horrific terrorist attack.”

Prime Minister Theresa May called it a “potential terrorist attack.” The Metropolitan Police called it a “major incident” and said an investigation was being carried out by the Counter Terrorism Command.

.

Eyewitnesses said there were a total of three “attackers,” one of whom was apprehended while two more fled the scene. Police said they arrested a 48-year-old man at the scene and that no other suspects had been identified.

The incident happened in Finsbury Park in the north of London, in Seven Sisters Road, according to officials. The attacker was said to have yelled “I want to kill all Musli

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General