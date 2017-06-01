Disaster As Van Rams Into Several People Outside A Mosque In London
- 59 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
10 injured and one dead in ‘potential terrorist attack’ outside London mosque; 1 person arrested.
At least one person has died and ten were injured when a van plowed into a crowd gathered outside a London mosque after prayers. London mayor Sadiq Khan said police were responding to a “horrific terrorist attack.”
Prime Minister Theresa May called it a “potential terrorist attack.” The Metropolitan Police called it a “major incident” and said an investigation was being carried out by the Counter Terrorism Command.
.
Eyewitnesses said there were a total of three “attackers,” one of whom was apprehended while two more fled the scene. Police said they arrested a 48-year-old man at the scene and that no other suspects had been identified.
The incident happened in Finsbury Park in the north of London, in Seven Sisters Road, according to officials. The attacker was said to have yelled “I want to kill all Musli
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles